UK Reports 21 New COVID19 Deaths, Sharp Drop Compared to Day Before - Department of Health

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Over 20 new coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the United Kingdom in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total COVID-19 death toll up to over 44,800, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

In the past 24 hours, 650 new coronavirus cases and 21 new COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed in the UK. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 289,603 while the total death toll is at 44,819, a Sunday statement from the Department of Health and Social Care obtained by Sputnik says.

On Saturday, the health department reported 148 new coronavirus-related deaths, about three times more than the corresponding rise reported on the previous day (48 fatalities). More than 800 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Saturday.

The UK government allowed hotels, bars, restaurants and hairdressers to reopen in England a week ago. On Saturday, outdoor pools reopened and outdoor performances of theater, dance and music are now allowed. Indoor gyms and pools will reopen on July 25.