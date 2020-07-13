UrduPoint.com
UK Reports 21 New COVID19 Deaths, Sharp Drop Compared To Day Before - Department Of Health

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:10 AM

UK Reports 21 New COVID19 Deaths, Sharp Drop Compared to Day Before - Department of Health

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Over 20 new coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the United Kingdom in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total COVID-19 death toll up to over 44,800, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

In the past 24 hours, 650 new coronavirus cases and 21 new COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed in the UK. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 289,603 while the total death toll is at 44,819, a Sunday statement from the Department of Health and Social Care obtained by Sputnik says.

On Saturday, the health department reported 148 new coronavirus-related deaths, about three times more than the corresponding rise reported on the previous day (48 fatalities). More than 800 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Saturday.

The UK government allowed hotels, bars, restaurants and hairdressers to reopen in England a week ago. On Saturday, outdoor pools reopened and outdoor performances of theater, dance and music are now allowed. Indoor gyms and pools will reopen on July 25.

More Stories From World

