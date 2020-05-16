UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

UK Reports 384 New COVID-19 Deaths As Downward Trend Continues - Health Secretary

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) A further 384 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom over the past 24 hours, a drop of 44 in the daily rise to the death toll compared to the previous day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday, adding that the UK has passed the peak of the outbreak.

"The number of deaths is falling each day in all settings thankfully, and we are past the peak of this virus," Hancock stated.

According to public health authorities, the total UK COVID-19 death toll now stands at 33,998, although the Office of National Statistics has claimed that this figure may have already exceeded 40,000.

Despite the fall in deaths, 3,560 new cases of the disease were reported on Friday, up from the 3,446 new positive tests confirmed on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the UK population to stay alert, rather than stay at home, as part of new guidance that was issued on Sunday, as the government begins to relax lockdown restrictions put into place on March 23. 

