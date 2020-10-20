UK Reports Record 21,331 New Covid Cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The United Kingdom reported 21,331 new cases on Tuesday the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic.

The same statistic by the Department of Health suggested that there had been 241 deaths in the last 24 hours. The statistic refers to them as "deaths within 28 days of positive test."