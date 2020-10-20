UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Reports Record 21,331 New Covid Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:52 PM

UK Reports Record 21,331 New Covid Cases

The United Kingdom reported 21,331 new cases on Tuesday the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The United Kingdom reported 21,331 new cases on Tuesday the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic.

The same statistic by the Department of Health suggested that there had been 241 deaths in the last 24 hours. The statistic refers to them as "deaths within 28 days of positive test."

Related Topics

Same United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Ukraine, Iran Finish 2nd Round of Talks on Downed ..

2 minutes ago

EU Parliamentarian Member Weber Backs Greece's Ini ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court asks petitioner to argue over admiss ..

2 minutes ago

Senate session adjourns due to lack of quorum

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks NAB comments in case ag ..

6 minutes ago

VC Sindh University vows to compensate academic lo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.