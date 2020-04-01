UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Reports Record 381 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:47 AM

UK reports record 381 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Britain reported a record daily coronavirus toll of 381 on Tuesday, more than double the number of nationwide deaths posted in the previous 24 hours

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Britain reported a record daily coronavirus toll of 381 on Tuesday, more than double the number of nationwide deaths posted in the previous 24 hours.

"As of 5pm (1600 GMT) on 30 March, of those hospitalised in the UK, 1,789 have sadly died," the health ministry said on its Twitter page, up from 1,408 on Monday.

The patients were aged between 19 and 98, and all but 28 had underlying health conditions, NHS England said in a statement.

The country's previous highest daily toll was 260, recorded on Saturday, with the number dropping to 180 on Monday.

Some 25,150 people have now tested positive for the virus in Britain, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a daily increase of 3,009.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for England and Wales on Tuesday revealed that the true toll could be 24 percent higher.

The government figures cover those who have been taken to hospital and tested for the virus whereas the ONS data is for deaths in the community where COVID-19 is suspected.

"The rising death toll in recent days showed the vital importance of the public continuing to stick to the social distancing guidance which has been put in place by the government," Johnson said in a video-link cabinet meeting.

"The situation is going to get worse before it gets better -- but it will get better," he added.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Twitter Died Wales March All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

50 minutes ago

FIFA studying coronavirus 'assistance' to world fo ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh Governor hands over medicines to officials o ..

3 minutes ago

Saillani Trust distributes rations among 1000 need ..

3 minutes ago

British grassroots sport given cash boost as virus ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.