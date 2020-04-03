UK reports record 684 COVID-19 new deaths in 24 hours

Britain on Friday reported a record 684 new COVID-19 deaths in its daily update, as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus climbed by 4,450 on the previous 24 hours

"As of 9am (0800 GMT) 3 April, a total of 173,784 people have been tested of which 38,168 tested positive.

As of 5pm on 2 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 3,605 have sadly died," the health ministry said in a statement.