UK Reports Record 684 COVID-19 New Deaths In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:48 PM

Britain on Friday reported a record 684 new COVID-19 deaths in its daily update, as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus climbed by 4,450 on the previous 24 hours

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Britain on Friday reported a record 684 new COVID-19 deaths in its daily update, as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus climbed by 4,450 on the previous 24 hours.

"As of 9am (0800 GMT) 3 April, a total of 173,784 people have been tested of which 38,168 tested positive.

As of 5pm on 2 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 3,605 have sadly died," the health ministry said in a statement.

