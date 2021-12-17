UrduPoint.com

UK Reports Third Consecutive Record Of Daily Covid Cases

The British government on Friday reported 93,045 new coronavirus cases, a third consecutive record daily tally, as the Omicron variant fuels a surge in infections across the country

The latest data brings the total number of infections during the pandemic to more than 11.

1 million, while the UK also registered a further 111 deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to more than 147,000.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Omicron is now the country's dominant coronavirus strain, adding "the tsunami I warned about a week ago is now starting to hit us".

And Welsh leader Mark Drakeford told citizens to brace for the "storm of Omicron" having announced the country's nightclubs will close after December 26 and social distancing reintroduced in shops and workplaces.

