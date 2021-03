(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The United Kingdom has requested consultations on Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and they are expected to take place on Wednesday, a source at the UNSC told Ria Novosti on Monday.

