UK Researchers Aim To Infect Volunteers To Study Covid Exposure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:43 PM

UK researchers aim to infect volunteers to study Covid exposure

British researchers on Tuesday said they hope to expose healthy volunteers to the virus that causes Covid-19 in a groundbreaking study to discover the amount needed for people to become infected

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :British researchers on Tuesday said they hope to expose healthy volunteers to the virus that causes Covid-19 in a groundbreaking study to discover the amount needed for people to become infected.

The Human Challenge Programme -- a partnership that includes Imperial College London -- hopes the work will ultimately help to "reduce the spread of the coronavirus, mitigate its impact and reduce deaths".

In what researchers called a world first, the opening stage of the project will examine the possibility of exposing healthy volunteers to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

They aim to recruit volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30 with no underlying health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or obesity.

"In this initial phase, the aim will be to discover the smallest amount of virus it takes to cause a person to develop Covid-19," Imperial College said in a statement.

The volunteer would be infected via the nose, Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial, told BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday.

"The great advantage of these volunteer studies is that we can look at each volunteer very carefully not only during the infection but also prior to infection, and we can work out exactly what's going on at every stage," he added.

The researchers would use the results to study how vaccines might work and to explore potential treatments.

