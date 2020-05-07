UK Researchers Find Nearly 200 Mutations in Coronavirus Strains - Study

UK researchers have found nearly 200 mutations in the genetic makeup of the coronavirus from a group of over 7,600 samples, a paper published in the Infection, Genetics and Evolution scientific journal suggests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) UK researchers have found nearly 200 mutations in the genetic makeup of the coronavirus from a group of over 7,600 samples, a paper published in the Infection, Genetics and Evolution scientific journal suggests.

"By focusing on mutations which have emerged independently multiple times (homoplasies), we identify 198 filtered recurrent mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 genome," the researchers said in the paper.

The group of 12 researchers behind the study conducted analyses of 7,666 collected samples of the coronavirus and compared it to the original genome sequence published by China on January 5, 2020.

The researchers said they used the tMRCA (time to Most Recent Common Ancestor) method on all known strains to estimate that the coronavirus first jumped to humans and began to spread in the period between October and December last year.

"... we observe an estimated tMRCA, which corresponds to the start of the COVID-19 epidemic, of 6 October 2019-11 December 2019," the paper read, gauging the estimate at a 95 percent confidence interval.

The study also suggests that local epicenters of the infection begin not from one index case but from repeated, independent introductions of different virus strains, basing the conclusions on samples collected from Italy.

The study comes after two other studies on mutations in the coronavirus have made headlines over the past few days. One paper, still in the preprint phase, hypothesized that a mutation of the strain found in China's Wuhan in December had caused the coronavirus to become more contagious and spread around the world.