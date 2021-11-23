UK Residents Advised to Take Rapid COVID-19 Test Before Visiting Crowded Places

The UK government on Tuesday advised people to take a rapid lateral flow test before going to crowded and enclosed spaces or visiting people at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The UK government on Tuesday advised people to take a rapid lateral flow test before going to crowded and enclosed spaces or visiting people at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

In an update to the guidance on COVID-19 testing, the Cabinet Office said that "you are at higher risk of catching or passing on COVID-19 in crowded and enclosed spaces, where there are more people who might be infectious and where there is limited fresh air."

"You may wish to take a rapid lateral flow test if it is expected that there will be a period of high risk that day. This includes spending time in crowded and enclosed spaces, or before visiting people who are at higher risk of severe illness if they get COVID-19," the government recommended.

Up to now, people had been advised to take two lateral flow tests a week, especially if they have school-age children or are meeting clinically vulnerable people.

Although no specific examples of the high-risk scenarios are mentioned, the official update comes ahead of the Christmas season, when shopping centers are busier and family reunions increase.

A separate report from the Office for National Statistics said that weekly registered COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales passed 1,000 for the first time since March in the week ending on November 12.