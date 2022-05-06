(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :British convenience store chain McColl's said Friday it had gone bust in the face of weak consumer spending as inflation soars, putting 16,000 jobs at risk.

McColl's, which has about 1,100 stores across the UK selling food and household products, is entering administration, whereby a troubled company calls on outside help aimed at minimising job losses.

It added in a statement that the company's main lenders had refused further funding.

Reports said talks on a last-ditch rescue from supermarket giant Morrisons had failed.

McColl's operates about 200 of its stores under the 'Morrisons Daily' brand.

"In order to protect creditors, preserve the future of the business and to protect the interests of employees, the board was regrettably... left with no choice other than to place the company in administration," McColl's said in the statement.

PricewaterhouseCoopers has been appointed as administrators.