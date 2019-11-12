UrduPoint.com
UK Returning Stolen Ancient Artifacts To Afghanistan Found 17 Years Ago - Scotland Yard

Tue 12th November 2019

UK Returning Stolen Ancient Artifacts to Afghanistan Found 17 Years Ago - Scotland Yard

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The United Kingdom is returning stolen ancient sculptures to Afghanistan that were found in cargo at Heathrow Airport 17 years ago, the Metropolitan Police Service (Scotland Yard) said in a statement on Monday.

In 2002, London Heathrow Airport customs officers detained two containers sent from Pakistan's Peshawar on suspicion of drugs trafficking. After opening the containers, a Buddha sculpture and nine Buddha heads from between the IV-VI centuries were discovered. Since no drugs were found in the cargo, the sculpture was confiscated by the police department to combat crimes related to the burglary of art and antiques. Due to the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, the UK authorities were unable to return the artifacts.

"This has been a very long and complex case but I am delighted that after 17 years, these ancient and precious items are finally being returned to Afghanistan. The handover takes place during the Art and Antiques Unit's 50th year and it is fitting that, whilst celebrating our anniversary, we were also able to attend the event at the British Museum to celebrate Afghanistan's cultural heritage returning to its rightful home," Detective Constable Sophie Hayes from the Met's Art and Antiques unit said, as quoted by the police statement.

According to the statement, the items will be returned to the National Museum of Afghanistan after being displayed for a short time at the British Museum in London.

