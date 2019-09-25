UrduPoint.com
UK Returning Thomas Cook Clients On Original Dates Of Departure At 95% Rate

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been repatriating clients of the Thomas Cook travel company on their original date of departure at a rate of 95 percent, the organization said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been repatriating clients of the Thomas Cook travel company on their original date of departure at a rate of 95 percent, the organization said on Wednesday.

Approximately 600,000 travelers have been affected by the UK firm's sudden bankruptcy. The UK government and the CAA have been working together to support the repatriation of passengers to the United Kingdom.

"We have now operated over 130 flights in the first two days of this operation, returning almost 30,000 people to the UK. So far, we are flying home 95 per cent of people on their original date of departure at the end of their holiday," Richard Moriarty, the CAA's chief executive, said in a statement.

According to the CAA, there are 120,000 people waiting to be brought back to the United Kingdom, and the organization is working "around the clock" to make it happen.

On Monday, the Thomas Cook Group, which includes the UK tour operator and airline by the same name, announced its compulsory liquidation following unsuccessful talks between the company's stakeholders and proposed new money providers to secure terms of the firm's recapitalization and reorganization. All of the company's bookings, including flights, where immediately canceled.

