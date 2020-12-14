(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Britain on Monday announced talks with EDF over the construction of a nuclear power plant on the east coast, after the French energy giant submitted plans this year

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain on Monday announced talks with EDF over the construction of a nuclear power plant on the east coast, after the French energy giant submitted plans this year.

"The government has...

confirmed that it is to enter negotiations with EDF in relation to the Sizewell C project in Suffolk as it considers options to enable investment in at least one nuclear power station by the end of this parliament" in 2024, said a statement on the project that is reportedly worth �20 billion ($26.4 billion, 22 billion Euros).