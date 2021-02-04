UrduPoint.com
UK Revokes License For Chinese State Media CGTN - Industry Regulator

Ofcom, the UK regulator for communication services, decided to revoke the license for the Chinese state-owned media China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Ofcom, the UK regulator for communication services, decided to revoke the license for the Chinese state-owned media China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Thursday.

"Ofcom has today withdrawn the license for CGTN to broadcast in the UK after its investigation concluded that the licence is wrongfully held by Star China Media Limited (SCML)," the British industry regulator said.

According to the statement, Ofcom's investigation concluded that SCML, which holds the license for the CGTN service, did not have editorial responsibility for CGTN's content.

Ofcom added that it did not approve a license transfer application filed by CGTN.

"In addition, we have been unable to grant an application to transfer the license to an entity called China Global Television Network Corporation (CGTNC). This is because crucial information was missing from the application, and because we consider that CGTNC would be disqualified from holding a license, as it is controlled by a body which is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party," the statement said.

Ofcom said it planned to introduce separate sanctions proceedings against CGTN for due impartiality and fairness and privacy breaches shortly.

According to its official website, CGTN says it is an international media organization that aims to provide global audiences with accurate and timely news coverage as well as rich audiovisual services, promoting communication and understanding between China and the world, and enhancing cultural exchanges and mutual trust between China and other countries.

However, Ofcom's investigation concluded that the CGTNC, which applied for the license transfer on behalf of CGTN, is controlled by China Central Television (CCTV), a state-owned tv network in China.

