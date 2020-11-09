UK Risks Becoming International Pariah by Overriding Brexit Agreement - Labour Lawmaker

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) UK Labour peer and shadow attorney general Lord Charles Falconer said on Monday that the United Kingdom is risking to become an "international pariah" if the controversial Internal Market Bill, which threatens to override the Brexit agreement, turns into law.

"I would advise the government to stop and think what on earth is the point of making the United Kingdom an international pariah," the lawmaker told Sky news broadcaster.

The Internal Market Bill, which proposes rolling back some of the commitments the UK made on state aid and customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland, was approved by the Conservative-dominated House of Commons, but it will undergo further scrutiny this week in the House of Lords, where the ruling party does not have majority, until it is sent back to the Commons for its final vote next month.

According to Lord Falconer the legislation is putting the UK government on course to clash with likely next US president Joe Biden, who during the election campaign said that the 1998 Good Friday agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland after three decades of conflict, cannot become a casualty of Brexit.

"To make ourselves an international outsider, somebody who would become low down the list of the people the United States would want to make business with, is a very big mistake of the United Kingdom," Lord Falconer said.

The Labour peer added that by seeking to take out the law-breaking provisions, the House of Lords is doing the government "a favour."

"It gets the government off the hook. I would suggest the government stop digging - they're in a big hole," he said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that the Internal Market Bill would ensure barrier-free trade between the United Kingdom's four constituent nations in the event current post-Brexit talks are unsuccessful, but the European Union has accused the UK of breaching the "good faith" of the withdrawal agreement, and threatened to take legal actions against London if the legislation is passed into law.