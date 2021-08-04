UrduPoint.com

UK, Romania, Liberia Appeal To UN Security Council Over Mercer Street Ship Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The United Kingdom, Romania, and Liberia appealed to the United Nations Security Council over the attack on the Mercer Street tanker, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

"The UK has written to [UN] Security Council President [T. S. Tirumurti] alongside Romania & Liberia to raise Iran's attack on MV Mercer Street. The Council must respond to Iran's destabilising actions & lack of respect for international law," Raab wrote on Twitter.

On July 29, Zodiac Maritime operator, owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, said that the tanker was attacked in the Gulf of Oman, adding that the suspected piracy incident left two crew members, citizens of Romania and the UK, dead.

Later, the company said that the crew took back control of the ship and the US navy was escorting it. On August 1, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated there was information indicating that Iran was involved in the attack. The UK, as well as the United States also claimed that Iran was responsible for the attack involving one or more drones.

Tehran has dismissed the allegations as groundless.

