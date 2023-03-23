MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday signed a renewed Strategic Partnership with his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, emphasizing the strength of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, the UK government said.

"The UK will bolster its strong partnership with Romania today (Thursday 23 March), with the Foreign Secretary set to emphasise the particular importance of standing shoulder to shoulder with Romanian partners in the face of Russia's aggression in neighbouring Ukraine," the government said in a statement.

Aurescu arrived in London earlier this week to meet with Cleverly and sign the renewed strategic partnership in order to strengthen the "deep historical connections and economic ties" between the UK and Romania, according to the statement.

Later in the day, the parties are scheduled to open a joint bilateral forum in London, during which the UK is expected emphasize its support for Romania and the Black Sea region.

The strategic partnership between the two countries was established in 2003, based on a shared commitment to grow relations.