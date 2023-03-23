UrduPoint.com

UK, Romania Renew Strategic Partnership, Confirming Strength Of Bilateral Ties - Gov't

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

UK, Romania Renew Strategic Partnership, Confirming Strength of Bilateral Ties - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday signed a renewed Strategic Partnership with his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, emphasizing the strength of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, the UK government said.

"The UK will bolster its strong partnership with Romania today (Thursday 23 March), with the Foreign Secretary set to emphasise the particular importance of standing shoulder to shoulder with Romanian partners in the face of Russia's aggression in neighbouring Ukraine," the government said in a statement.

Aurescu arrived in London earlier this week to meet with Cleverly and sign the renewed strategic partnership in order to strengthen the "deep historical connections and economic ties" between the UK and Romania, according to the statement.

Later in the day, the parties are scheduled to open a joint bilateral forum in London, during which the UK is expected emphasize its support for Romania and the Black Sea region.

The strategic partnership between the two countries was established in 2003, based on a shared commitment to grow relations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia London United Kingdom Romania March Government

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 yea ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations bet ..

57 minutes ago
 Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Da ..

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day introduced in US House of Re ..

2 hours ago
 ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security ..

ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security threats

2 hours ago
 Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy durin ..

Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy during Ramazan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.