UK Royal Air Force Jet Crashes In Cornwall After Pilots Eject - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:39 PM

UK Royal Air Force Jet Crashes in Cornwall After Pilots Eject - Defense Ministry

A Royal Navy Hawk T1 jet crashed on Thursday in Cornwall, southwest England, but the two crew members managed to eject from the plane and now being checked by medics, the UK Ministry of Defense confirmed

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) A Royal Navy Hawk T1 jet crashed on Thursday in Cornwall, southwest England, but the two crew members managed to eject from the plane and now being checked by medics, the UK Ministry of Defense confirmed.

"Two pilots are being checked by medics after ejecting from a Royal Navy Hawk aircraft from 736 Naval Air Squadron during a flight from RNAS Culdrose.

An investigation will begin in due course," the ministry's press office wrote on Twitter, adding it will not be providing further detail at this time.

The Devon and Cornwall police department also confirmed that emergency services had been dispatched to the St Martins area of Helson, following reports of a plane crash. It also asked the public to avoid the area and promised to give updates on the situation as authorities get them.

