UK Royal Air Force Says Scrambled Jets To Ward Off Russian Planes Off Baltic Coast

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The UK Typhoon warplanes deployed in Lithuania were scrambled to intercept three Russian aircraft off the Baltic coast on Thursday, the Royal Air Force said in a press release on Friday.

"The Typhoons launched on the afternoon of 4th Jun 2020 to intercept a Russian Il-20 COOT A and two Russian Su-27 Flanker B aircraft operating over the Baltic Sea. This was the detachment's second launch in support of Baltic Air Policing within a 48hr window," the press release read.

According to the press release, the UK fighter jets have intercepted Russian aircraft off the Baltic coast for the second time in less than a week.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said all flights of the Russian Aerospace Forces have always been carried out in compliance with international rules.

Lithuania, like its Baltic neighbors, does not possess air patrol capabilities. Since joining NATO in 2004, the three countries' airspace has been defended by a rotating NATO mission.

