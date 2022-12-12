UrduPoint.com

UK Royal Family Advised To Halt Contacts With Russian Diplomats - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022)   The UK royal family has been advised to refrain from contacts with Russian diplomats, though neither Moscow nor London are interested in complete severance of diplomatic ties, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said.

"No, and I know that members of the royal family have been advised not to maintain and come into contact with the Russian embassy (in the UK)," the diplomat told the Izvestiya daily on Sunday, answering the question whether the Russian mission in the UK keeps any contacts with the country's new monarch, King Charles III.

At the same time, the ambassador said that Russia has been maintaining the dialogue with the UK authorities, despite current difficulties in bilateral relations, with severance of these ties being not on the agenda.

"Severance of diplomatic relations is the last resort, following military aspects. As I see it now, it is neither in London's nor in our interest," Kelin added.

Regarding possible resumption of an active Russian-UK dialogue, the diplomat said that it would depend on further developments in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine and other related events.

