MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The book of condolence was launched on the website of the UK Royal Family on Thursday following the passing of UK Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the day.

To offer condolences, users must fill out a form that requires them to provide their name, email, and location, and write the message itself.

"A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity," the pop-up message on the website says.

Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Her eldest son, Charles III, will officially become the King on Friday.