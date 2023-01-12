UK Royal Mail Reports Problems Caused by 'Cyberincident'

UrduPoint.com

The United Kingdom's postal service, the Royal Mail, said on Wednesday it was temporarily unable to send parcels or letters abroad due to a "cyberincident.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The United Kingdom's postal service, the Royal Mail, said on Wednesday it was temporarily unable to send parcels or letters abroad due to a "cyberincident."

"Royal Mail is experiencing severe service disruption to our international export services following a cyber incident.

We are temporarily unable to despatch items to overseas destinations. We strongly recommend that you temporarily hold any export mail items while we work to resolve the issue," the statement read.

The service added that it had launched an investigation into the incident and was "working with external experts."

