UK Royal Navy Involved In Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

UK Royal Navy Involved in Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The UK Royal Navy took part in the planning and realization of the terrorist act, which damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea on September 26, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"According to the obtained data, the UK Navy representatives took part in planning, organizing and carrying out the terrorist act in the Baltic Sea on September 26, 2022 to blow up the Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines," the ministry said in a statement.

Suspected explosions occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined annual 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe. The bombing halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.

