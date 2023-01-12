MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) HMS Portland, a frigate of the United Kingdom's Royal Navy, was monitoring the Russian guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov and accompanying tanker Kama while these were sailing in international waters close to the kingdom's borders, the Royal Navy said on Wednesday.

"HMS Portland is monitoring the Russian guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov and accompanying tanker Kama as they sail in international waters close to the UK. The Type 23 frigate joined the Norwegian Coast Guard vessel Bergen, as the Russian ships transited south through the Norwegian Sea," the navy said on the website, adding that "Portland with her specialist Merlin helicopter embarked - both equipped with cutting-edge sonars, sensors and torpedoes for specialist operations - is tracking and reporting on the movements of the Russian ships through the North Sea.

"

Commander Ed Moss-Ward, the commanding officer of Portland, said in the statement that "escorting warships in UK territorial waters and the adjacent sea areas is routine activity for the Royal Navy."

He added that the Royal Navy's presence and visibility ensure compliance with maritime law and deters malign activity to protect the kingdom's interests.

"Escorting the Russian task group alongside forces from our NATO allies has demonstrated the UK's commitment to the alliance and to maintaining maritime security," the commander was quoted in the statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in mid-December that the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, equipped with advanced hypersonic cruise missiles Zircon, would be put into operation in early January. He added that it was planned to continue equipping Russia's strategic forces with the latest types of weapons.