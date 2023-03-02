UK Royal Navy Seized Vessel With Smuggled Weapons From Iran in February - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United Kingdom's Royal Navy announced on Thursday that it had seized a vessel, carrying smuggled weapons from Iran, including anti-tank guided missiles, in international waters in the Gulf of Oman last month, Reuters reported.

The vessel was detected by an unmanned US intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance plane and then was tracked by a British helicopter, according to the Royal Navy.

Initial inspection found Iranian anti-tank guided missiles and medium-range ballistic missile components, the report said.

London has reportedly informed the United Nations about the seizure of the vessel.

The UK Royal Navy had already intercepted vessels carrying smuggled weapons from Iran on January 28 and February 25 last year.