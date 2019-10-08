UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Royal Navy Vessel Escorted Group Of Russia's Baltic Fleet Ships To English Channel

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 02:40 AM

UK Royal Navy Vessel Escorted Group of Russia's Baltic Fleet Ships to English Channel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) HMS Mersey vessel of the UK Royal Navy has escorted a group of three ships of Russia's Baltic Fleet, heading along the UK coast to the English Channel, the Royal Navy said in a statement on Monday.

The statement said that the Royal Navy had been watching Russian vessels passing the country's shores for three days.

"The Portsmouth-based warship was patrolling off the Norfolk coast when she was dispatched to shadow a three-strong group of Russian vessels, headed by the frigate Yaroslav Mudryy. HMS Mersey met up with the Mudryy, plus her supporting tanker Yelnya and the seagoing tug Viktor Konetsky on Saturday as the trio entered the UK's area of interest on Saturday ” and stuck with them as they continued through [the Strait of] Dover and into the Channel.

She is due to complete her shadow mission later today when the Russians leave UK waters," the statement said.

The group of Russian vessels left Baltiysk town and headed for the Indian Ocean on October 1 as part of a long journey. During the campaign, the warships will for the first time take part in the Russian-Indian war games Indra-2019, which will be held from December 10-19 in the Indian Ocean.

Related Topics

India UK Russia Dover Norfolk October December From

Recent Stories

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Arab Parliament delegat ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers, participant ..

3 hours ago

Sindh govt -Turkish company agree to work jointly ..

2 hours ago

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

3 hours ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.