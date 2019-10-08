MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) HMS Mersey vessel of the UK Royal Navy has escorted a group of three ships of Russia's Baltic Fleet, heading along the UK coast to the English Channel, the Royal Navy said in a statement on Monday.

The statement said that the Royal Navy had been watching Russian vessels passing the country's shores for three days.

"The Portsmouth-based warship was patrolling off the Norfolk coast when she was dispatched to shadow a three-strong group of Russian vessels, headed by the frigate Yaroslav Mudryy. HMS Mersey met up with the Mudryy, plus her supporting tanker Yelnya and the seagoing tug Viktor Konetsky on Saturday as the trio entered the UK's area of interest on Saturday ” and stuck with them as they continued through [the Strait of] Dover and into the Channel.

She is due to complete her shadow mission later today when the Russians leave UK waters," the statement said.

The group of Russian vessels left Baltiysk town and headed for the Indian Ocean on October 1 as part of a long journey. During the campaign, the warships will for the first time take part in the Russian-Indian war games Indra-2019, which will be held from December 10-19 in the Indian Ocean.