UK Royal Tank Regiment Trained Ukrainian Soldiers Who Fought In Donbas - Document

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 08:10 AM

UK Royal Tank Regiment Trained Ukrainian Soldiers Who Fought in Donbas - Document

VOLNOVAKHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The Royal Tank Regiment of the United Kingdom, the oldest tank unit in the world, took part in training of Ukrainian soldiers who fought in Donbas, according to a Document obtained by Sputnik.

A Sputnik correspondent found the document in the Volnovakha city in Donbas, and it included a certificate proving that Ukrainian soldier Boris Kazaryan took courses for junior sergeants with the participation of British instructors. The certificate was issued by the Royal Tank Regiment.

