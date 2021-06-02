UrduPoint.com
UK Royals Banned People Of Color, Foreigners From Office Work Until 1960s - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 09:51 PM

People of color and foreigners appear to have been banned from performing office roles in royal households in the UK until at least the late 1960s, although they were permitted to work as domestic servants, The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) People of color and foreigners appear to have been banned from performing office roles in royal households in the UK until at least the late 1960s, although they were permitted to work as domestic servants, The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The news outlet claimed that documents discovered at the National Archives as part of an on-going investigation also showed that Buckingham Palace negotiated clauses, which are still on the books, to exempt the Queen and the royal family from laws that prevent race and sex discrimination.

The monarch can choose to give Parliament permission to debate laws that affect her and her household through the so-called Queen's consent, a parliamentary mechanism passed in the 1970s.

According to the paper, Buckingham Palace refused to answer questions about the alleged ban on people of color or foreigners and when it was revoked, claiming that in the 1990s people from ethnic minority backgrounds were employed in office work, but that no records on the racial backgrounds of employees were kept before that decade.

The article comes just weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, accused the royal family of racism in an explosive interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

