UK Royals Face Questions Over Altered Princess Of Wales Image
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Britain's royal family faced mounting pressure on Monday to explain how an official photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales had been altered, after AFP and other agencies withdrew the image.
Kate, 42, has not been seen in public since attending a Christmas Day church service, and underwent abdominal surgery in January, fuelling speculation about her health, particularly online.
Her Kensington Palace office on Sunday sought to dispel rumours by distributing an official photograph said to have been taken by her husband Prince William of her with their three children.
But questions quickly emerged of the Mother's Day portrait of a smiling Kate, casually dressed and seated in a garden chair, surrounded by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Closer examination showed specifically that Charlotte's left hand was misaligned with the sleeve of her cardigan.
AFP, Getty, the Associated Press (AP) and Reuters all have policies about distributing manipulated images, and pulled it, despite initially publishing the photograph provided by Kensington Palace.
"It has come to light that the handout issued by Kensington Palace today of Kate and the kids had been altered, therefore it was withdrawn from AFP systems," the agency said in a note to clients.
The AP said it had retracted the image because on "closer inspection, it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards". Reuters said similar.
- 'Damaging' -
Despite the furore, which many commentators suggested now cast doubt on palace reassurances about Kate's health and recuperation, Kensington Palace has not commented.
William, 41, and other senior royals are expected to attend annual Commonwealth Day celebrations in central London later on Monday.
Peter Hunt, a former BBC royal correspondent, said the situation was "damaging" for the family. "They knew there would be intense interest in any picture they released of Kate," he said.
"Their challenge is that people will now question whether they can be trusted and believed when they next issue a health update."
Graham Smith, who heads the Republic pressure group calling for an elected head of state, added: "It's quite simple. Don't use their own photos. It's PR, not news."
Intense interest in Kate's absence comes from the fact that William -- King Charles III's elder son -- is heir to the throne, meaning she will be one day be queen.
According to Kensington Palace, she was admitted to hospital on January 16 for planned surgery, then left on January 29, to recuperate at home until at least Easter on March 31.
The contentious photograph, published on all royal social media channels and widely picked up in Britain and across the world, was accompanied a message signed by Kate.
"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," it read. The message was signed "C" for Catherine.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Hiroshima grapples with 'Oppenheimer' Oscars success26 minutes ago
-
12 hospitalised after technical problem on Auckland-bound flight56 minutes ago
-
13 hospitalised after 'technical event' on Auckland-bound flight2 hours ago
-
12 hospitalised after technical problem on Auckland-bound flight2 hours ago
-
Kyoto seeks to guard geishas from tourist 'paparazzi'2 hours ago
-
China caps key political meet with pledges to boost ailing economy2 hours ago
-
Vietnam's public debt-to-GDP ratio declines3 hours ago
-
New Zealand scientists study dolphins' regional accents3 hours ago
-
Harsh winter kills over 3.9 mln head of livestock in Mongolia3 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end more than 2% lower3 hours ago
-
S. Korea starts process to suspend licences of 4,900 striking doctors3 hours ago
-
China disaster warning technology brings benefits to Pakistan3 hours ago