UrduPoint.com

UK Rules Out Gas Supply Emergency As Prices Soar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:35 PM

UK rules out gas supply emergency as prices soar

Britain's government does not expect a gas supply emergency during the winter as soaring prices threaten energy groups, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Britain's government does not expect a gas supply emergency during the winter as soaring prices threaten energy groups, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted on Monday.

"We have sufficient capacity, and more than sufficient capacity, to meet demand and we do not expect supply emergencies to occur this winter," Kwarteng told parliament after holding an emergency meeting with gas and electricity suppliers and consumer groups.

Kwarteng said protecting consumers was the government's "Primary focus", adding that it would not bail out any energy company.

"There is absolutely no question... of the lights going out or people being unable to heat their homes," he added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier sought to reassure consumers fearing surging winter fuel bills and the possibility of small British energy firms collapsing from higher costs.

It comes as wholesale gas prices in Britain soared by a further 15 percent on Monday.

"The government will not be bailing out failed companies," Kwarteng told lawmakers.

"The taxpayer should not be expected to prop up companies which have poor business models and are not resilient to fluctuations in price," he added.

- 'Bleak outlook' - A lack of atmospheric wind for turbine sites, coupled with ongoing nuclear outages and the winding down of coal mines by climate-conscious governments, has left parts of Europe grappling with an energy crisis.

Russia says its newly completed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany will alleviate any winter shortages.

But the US government and EU ally Ukraine are deeply opposed to the Kremlin-backed project.

Downing Street insisted that Britain was not dependent on Russian gas supplies.

"We meet half of our annual supply through domestic production and the vast majority of imports come from supplies such as Norway," a spokesman said.

Prices of natural gas in Britain have hit record highs, also after a fire recently knocked out a vital point connecting the country's power grid to France.

Wholesale prices for gas have rocketed 79 percent since August, adding to already strong inflation that has been stoked by staff shortages as economies reopen after pandemic lockdowns.

Meanwhile market prices for the fuel have soared by 233 percent since January and 517 percent in one year.

Many small energy providers have emerged in the UK market over recent years, grabbing large numbers of customers from established players such as British Gas, whose parent group Centrica attended the meeting with Kwarteng.

But on Monday, Peter McGirr, chief executive of small energy firm Green and whose company was not part of the gathering, said "the outlook is looking bleak".

"We just don't have as deep pockets to keep going through this crisis. I think that all suppliers are feeling the pinch of this but some of them just have a lot deeper pockets to try and ride out the storm." McGirr called for government support or "it's unlikely we will see the winter through".

Kwarteng said losing some suppliers should not cause alarm, arguing that the UK sector has seen a "regular entry and exit" of firms over the past decade.

- Carbon dioxide shortage - Owing to the price hikes, Britain is grappling also with a shortage of captured carbon dioxide (CO2) gas, triggering warnings of further pressure on food supplies, which are already hit by a shortage of lorry drivers.

Fertiliser production at two UK plants providing up to 60 percent of Britain's CO2 output has been halted since last week.

Kwarteng on Monday said discussions were taking place to protect carbon dioxide supplies to help key sectors, including also health and nuclear.

Related Topics

Storm Fire Shortage Electricity Business Ukraine Poor Russia Europe Energy Crisis Parliament Nuclear France Norway Company Germany Nord Price United Kingdom Turkish Lira January August Gas Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

54 minutes ago
 Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

2 hours ago
 Law enforcement agencies not find any threat to Ne ..

Law enforcement agencies not find any threat to New Zealand Cricket team: Sheikh ..

4 minutes ago
 EU chief says France's treatment in Australia sub ..

EU chief says France's treatment in Australia sub deal 'unacceptable'

4 minutes ago
 Australian Gillett to become first overseas Premie ..

Australian Gillett to become first overseas Premier League referee

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.