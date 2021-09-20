UrduPoint.com

UK Rules Out Gas Supply Emergency In Winter: Minister

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:21 PM

UK rules out gas supply emergency in winter: minister

Britain's government does not expect the country to experience a gas supply emergency during the upcoming winter as soaring prices threaten suppliers, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told parliament Monday

London, Sept 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Britain's government does not expect the country to experience a gas supply emergency during the upcoming winter as soaring prices threaten suppliers, business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told parliament Monday.

"We have sufficient capacity, and more than sufficient capacity, to meet demand and we do not expect supply emergencies to occur this winter," Kwarteng said after an emergency meeting with energy suppliers and consumer groups.

Related Topics

Business Parliament Gas Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

45 minutes ago
 Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

2 hours ago
 One dead as bauxite trains collide in Guinea

One dead as bauxite trains collide in Guinea

6 seconds ago
 Nyet! Sweden blocks naming baby boy 'Vladimir Puti ..

Nyet! Sweden blocks naming baby boy 'Vladimir Putin'

8 seconds ago
 Ryabkov, Sullivan Discuss Topical International Is ..

Ryabkov, Sullivan Discuss Topical International Issues - Russian Foreign Ministr ..

9 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.