UK rules out gas supply emergency in winter: minister

London, Sept 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Britain's government does not expect the country to experience a gas supply emergency during the upcoming winter as soaring prices threaten suppliers, business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told parliament Monday.

"We have sufficient capacity, and more than sufficient capacity, to meet demand and we do not expect supply emergencies to occur this winter," Kwarteng said after an emergency meeting with energy suppliers and consumer groups.