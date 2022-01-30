UrduPoint.com

UK 'Ruling Absolutely Nothing Out' To Assist Ukraine In Case Of Escalation - Truss

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2022 | 02:30 PM

UK 'Ruling Absolutely Nothing Out' to Assist Ukraine in Case of Escalation - Truss

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) The United Kingdom does not rule out any options regarding helping Ukraine in the event of an escalation with Russia, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

"We are ruling absolutely nothing out.

So, we are already supporting in areas like cyber, in areas like intelligence, recently we have released intelligence that showed that Vladimir Putin was seeking to install a puppet government in Kiev. We are working on other areas of support, I mentioned the defensive weapons, we have trained 20,000 Ukrainian troops. So, we will look at every option, and we will work with our NATO allies to support the Ukrainians," Truss said in an interview at the UK broadcaster Sky news, when asked if London will support Ukraine in the event of escalation despite absence of UK troops there.

