UK Ruling on Assange Extradition to US to be Announced on January 4, 2021

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The UK judge presiding over the extradition hearing of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States announced on Thursday that her ruling will come on January 4, 2021, at 10:00 BST (9:00 GMT).

Before adjourning the court, Judge Vanessa Baraitser also said that Assange will remain in custody at the Belmarsh maximum security prison, in east London, until the judgment is announced.