UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Ruling On Assange Extradition Trial To Be Made After US Election Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:42 PM

UK Ruling on Assange Extradition Trial to Be Made After US Election Day

The UK ruling on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to the United States will not be made until after the US Election Day on November 2, after the judge presiding over the case granted the whistleblower's legal team another four weeks to submit closing arguments

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The UK ruling on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to the United States will not be made until after the US Election Day on November 2, after the judge presiding over the case granted the whistleblower's legal team another four weeks to submit closing arguments.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser also granted the prosecution two weeks to then reply with their arguments and a final 72 hours for limited defense reply.

The hearing to decide whether Assange should be sent to the United States resumed on September 7 at the London Central Criminal Court, after six months of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is expect to conclude on October 2.

Asked by Baraitser about the impact the US presidential election would have on the case presented by the defense, Assange's lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said the situation for his client could be worse if president Donald Trump is re-elected.

"Much of what we say about Mr Trump personally goes to why this was initiated, that will all remain. Much of what we say about the US prison systems will remain because it's systemic. But we do feel the situation would be worse if Trump were to win," he added.

The US Department of Justice is seeking the whistleblower's extradition on 17 espionage charges and one count of computer misuse, which carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, for the publication of classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and thousands of US diplomatic cables between 2010 and 2011.

Assange, who has been locked up at the maximum-security prison of Belmarsh since his arrest at the Ecuadorean embassy in London in April, 2019, is attending the trial from behind a glass panel, away from his defense team.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Afghanistan Iraq Trump London United Kingdom United States April September October November Criminals 2019 All From Court

Recent Stories

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

9 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

12 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.22 a barrel T ..

27 minutes ago

China, UN to hold high-level conference on povert ..

4 seconds ago

Seven dead, 963 injured in 869 accidents in Punjab ..

6 seconds ago

Putin Arrives in Astrakhan Region for Kavkaz-2020 ..

9 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.