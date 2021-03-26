LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The UK's Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, which informs the Tory cabinet's foreign policy, said Friday it was honored to be sanctioned by China for reporting on Uighur Muslims.

The group said that it saw the announced entry ban and asset freeze as recognition by the Chinese Communist Party of its "tireless work documenting the horrific human rights crisis in China."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry slapped sanctions on four entities and nine people from the UK for spreading "lies and disinformation" about "so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang.

"

A UN human rights panel said in 2018 that it had credible information about 1 million ethnic Uighur in the far-western Chinese region of Xinjiang being held in what resembled massive internment camps.

The ministry said allegations of Uighur abuse were a gross interference in China's internal affairs. It has long argued that the Turkic minority was receiving vocational training as a way of countering radicalization.