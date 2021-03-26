UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Ruling Party's Rights Panel 'Honored' To Be On Chinese Sanctions List

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

UK Ruling Party's Rights Panel 'Honored' to Be on Chinese Sanctions List

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The UK's Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, which informs the Tory cabinet's foreign policy, said Friday it was honored to be sanctioned by China for reporting on Uighur Muslims.

The group said that it saw the announced entry ban and asset freeze as recognition by the Chinese Communist Party of its "tireless work documenting the horrific human rights crisis in China."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry slapped sanctions on four entities and nine people from the UK for spreading "lies and disinformation" about "so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang.

"

A UN human rights panel said in 2018 that it had credible information about 1 million ethnic Uighur in the far-western Chinese region of Xinjiang being held in what resembled massive internment camps.

The ministry said allegations of Uighur abuse were a gross interference in China's internal affairs. It has long argued that the Turkic minority was receiving vocational training as a way of countering radicalization.

Related Topics

United Nations Minority China United Kingdom 2018 Muslim From Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 minute ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

35 minutes ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

1 hour ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

37 minutes ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

37 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.