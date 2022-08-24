UrduPoint.com

UK Running 1st Trial Of Monkeypox Drug That Possibly Speeds Up Recovery - Health Institute

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 12:10 AM

UK Running 1st Trial of Monkeypox Drug That Possibly Speeds Up Recovery - Health Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The trial of a potential treatment for non-hospitalised patients who have been diagnosed with monkeypox using tecovirimat antiviral drug has been launched in the UK, the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) said on Tuesday.

"For the benefit of current and future patients worldwide who have been diagnosed with monkeypox, we need definitive evidence that tecovirimat is safe and effective. Although the early data on tecovirimat are promising, only a randomised clinical trial will provide the level of evidence we need to treat patients with confidence. PLATINUM (the Placebo-controlled randomised trial of tecovirimat in non-hospitalised monkeypox patients) will provide that evidence," Peter Horby, Professor of Emerging Infections and Global Health at the University of Oxford and the Director of the new Pandemic Sciences Institute, said, as quoted in the statement.

The study's participants will be randomly allocated to receive either a 14-day course of 600 mg tecovirimat twice daily or a matched placebo treatment, the statement read.

Tecovirimat is supposed to prevent the virus from leaving infected cells and consequently stop its spread within the body, it said.

The drug is currently in use for the treatment of patients with severe complications of monkeypox who are admitted to hospital but the efficacy still needs to be proven, the statement added.

The monkeypox virus is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, eyes, nose and mouth, and via bodily fluids. It originates in animals like rodents and primates and occurs in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

According to the World Health Organization, over 35,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide across over 90 countries and territories, and so far, 12 deaths have been attributed to the disease.

Related Topics

Africa World Oxford United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material Fr ..

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National ..

39 minutes ago
 Officer in Breonna Taylor's Killing Pleads Guilty ..

Officer in Breonna Taylor's Killing Pleads Guilty to Helping Falsify Warrant - R ..

39 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since ..

Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since August 12

41 minutes ago
 AfD Plans Rally in Berlin to Demand Nord Stream 2 ..

AfD Plans Rally in Berlin to Demand Nord Stream 2 Launch - Leader

41 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police register another case against Imr ..

Islamabad Police register another case against Imran Khan

41 minutes ago
 Only way forward to cut imports, including those o ..

Only way forward to cut imports, including those of fuel, is to boost the countr ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.