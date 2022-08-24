UK Running 1st Trial of Monkeypox Drug That Possibly Speeds Up Recovery - Health Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The trial of a potential treatment for non-hospitalised patients who have been diagnosed with monkeypox using tecovirimat antiviral drug has been launched in the UK, the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) said on Tuesday.

"For the benefit of current and future patients worldwide who have been diagnosed with monkeypox, we need definitive evidence that tecovirimat is safe and effective. Although the early data on tecovirimat are promising, only a randomised clinical trial will provide the level of evidence we need to treat patients with confidence. PLATINUM (the Placebo-controlled randomised trial of tecovirimat in non-hospitalised monkeypox patients) will provide that evidence," Peter Horby, Professor of Emerging Infections and Global Health at the University of Oxford and the Director of the new Pandemic Sciences Institute, said, as quoted in the statement.

The study's participants will be randomly allocated to receive either a 14-day course of 600 mg tecovirimat twice daily or a matched placebo treatment, the statement read.

Tecovirimat is supposed to prevent the virus from leaving infected cells and consequently stop its spread within the body, it said.

The drug is currently in use for the treatment of patients with severe complications of monkeypox who are admitted to hospital but the efficacy still needs to be proven, the statement added.

The monkeypox virus is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, eyes, nose and mouth, and via bodily fluids. It originates in animals like rodents and primates and occurs in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

According to the World Health Organization, over 35,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide across over 90 countries and territories, and so far, 12 deaths have been attributed to the disease.