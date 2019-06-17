UK, Russia Consider Possibility of May-Putin Meeting on G20 Sidelines in Osaka - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) London and Moscow are mulling over the possibility to hold a meeting between outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Osaka, scheduled for June 28-29, media reported.

The meeting will be held only if Moscow and London feel that the conversation may be productive and they can reach a consensus on its agenda, The Guardian newspaper reported.

If held, that will be the first meeting between Putin and May after the last year's Salisbury incident.

Sputnik has not obtained any official proof of intentions to hold such a meeting from either side.

The G20 summit is likely to be the last official foreign visit of May as the UK prime minister. In late May, May announced her resignation over her cabinet's failure to organize the UK withdrawal from the European Union.