UK, Russian Lawmakers Agree On Need To Improve Relations Between Countries - Tory Peer

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:04 PM

UK, Russian Lawmakers Agree on Need to Improve Relations Between Countries - Tory Peer

Senior UK and Russian lawmakers have agreed that there is a need to improve relations between their countries, a Conservative member of the UK Parliament, Lord Richard Balfe, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019)

Earlier in the day, Russia's upper chamber Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev met with the members of the UK Parliament's House of Lords in Moscow to discuss the prospects for reviving Russian-UK ties and the impact of Brexit on bilateral relations.

"I think we have worked out the need to improve them and the dialogue will carry on. It was a fruitful meeting and very useful," Balfe said when asked whether the sides had agreed to reinvigorate bilateral ties.

The relations between Russia and the United Kingdom soured last year over the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter on UK soil. London has accused Moscow of carrying out the attack, while Russian officials have refuted the allegations and stressed that Moscow has been denied access to the investigation and the Skripals themselves.

Russia still hopes the relations with the United Kingdom may normalize after the Conservative Party's victory in the general election, yet it is unclear whether such expectations are justified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week.

