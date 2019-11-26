UrduPoint.com
UK, Russian Positions On International Security Coincide - UK Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:26 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The outgoing UK ambassador to Russia, Laurie Bristow, has said that the economic relations between Moscow and London were richer than they were 20 years ago, and that the interests of the two countries in areas such as international security are similar.

"I'm certain that our relations in such spheres as economy, business and culture are much richer than they were 20-30 years ago ... It was one of the successes of our epoch. The spheres where our interests coincide exist, like international security, for example," Bristow said at a meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee.

The UK ambassador also said that he would try to help solve existing problems within bilateral relations before he left his post at the end of the year.

"You know we will have [United Kingdom general] elections in December, we will have a new government. My last task here will be to offer the ways how we will resolve our experience problems, where there are opportunities to develop our relations, what's impossible and which perspectives we have," the ambassador said.

Bristow added that if he had the opportunity to remain ambassador of Russia for another four years, he would "agree 100 percent."

