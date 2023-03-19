UrduPoint.com

UK, Rwanda Sign Updated Agreement On Migrant Relocation

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2023 | 10:40 AM

UK, Rwanda Sign Updated Agreement on Migrant Relocation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) UK Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman and Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta have signed an update to the controversial bilateral agreement on relocating illegal migrants to the African country, the UK government said.

Earlier this week, the iNews daily reported that Braverman was set to arrive in Rwanda on March 17 to discuss the implementation of the UK's migration deal signed by her predecessor with the Rwandan authorities that allows deportation of people who came to the UK illegally to the central African country.

"The Home Secretary and Dr Biruta signed an update to the Memorandum of Understanding, expanding the partnership further to all categories of people who pass through safe countries and make illegal and dangerous journeys to the UK," the statement read.

The document helps prepare the United Kingdom to realize the measures proposed in its bill on illegal migration, as it will mean that any person who comes to the UK illegally and who cannot be returned to their home country will be eligible for relocation to Rwanda.

Last week, Braverman presented a bill to parliament that seeks to relocate migrants who came to the UK illegally by boats across the English Channel to a "safe third country" like Rwanda. Asylum in the UK will only be granted in exceptional cases and within a yearly quota.

Braverman's plan has faced serious criticism from both the opposition and various human rights organizations. Some argue that forced relocation will not be effective in preventing the illegal migration to UK, while others say the bill violates human rights.

The first deportation of migrants to Rwanda was planned to take place on June 14, 2022. However, the flight was canceled at the last moment as the European Court of Human Rights granted a last-minute appeal to all the asylum seekers on board. The UK had reportedly paid Rwanda 120 million Pounds ($145 million) for the failed relocation of illegal migrants to the country and was not happy with the European court's decision.

