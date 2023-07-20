Open Menu

UK Sanctions 13 Russian Individuals, Entities For Alleged Links With Wagner Group - Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The United Kingdom has sanctioned 13 Russian individuals and businesses allegedly linked to the actions of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) in the Central African Republic (CAR), Mali and Sudan, the UK government said on Thursday.

"New UK sanctions target 13 individuals and businesses linked to the actions of the Russian Wagner Group, including executions and torture in Mali and the Central African Republic and threats to peace and security in Sudan," the government said in a statement.

The sanctions include the freezing of all UK assets of the listed individuals and businesses, as well as travel bans, the government said, adding that UK citizens, companies and banks will be prohibited from dealing with them in any way.

The UK has already imposed sanctions on the Wagner Group, its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and a number of its commanders who participated in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

In addition, London sanctioned Lobaye Invest Sarlu and Sewa Security Services, two corporations from the car, for their alleged activities that "undermine efforts to resolve armed conflicts" and "threaten the peace, stability and security" in the country.

