UK Sanctions 3 Myanmar Generals For Alleged Human Rights Violations Following Coup

Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:27 PM

The UK has imposed sanctions against three Myanmar generals for "serious human rights violation" following the February 1 military coup, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office announced on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The UK has imposed sanctions against three Myanmar generals for "serious human rights violation" following the February 1 military coup, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office announced on Thursday.

"Today's sanctions, which have been made under the UK's sanctions regime relating to Myanmar, represent further action by the UK alongside allies to send a message to the Myanmar military that there will be consequences for its human rights violations," the statement said.

Earlier in the month, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest.

According to the UK Foreign Office, the sanctions against the three military generals will come into force immediately and will include assets freezes and travel bans.

They are in addition to other sanctions that were previously imposed against 16 individuals from the Myanmar military.

The new measures, which are taken in tandem with taken in tandem with Canada, seek to ensure that the UK aid is not diverted from the most vulnerable to the military government.

"We, alongside our international allies will hold the Myanmar military to account for their violations of human rights and pursue justice for the Myanmar people," UK foreign minister Dominic Raab is quoting as saying.

Raab and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have condemned the military coup and the detention of Nobel Peace prize laureate Suu Kyi and other political figures.

