UK Sanctions 4 Zimbabwean Security Chiefs Over Alleged Human Rights Violations

ZIMBABWE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The United Kingdom imposed sanctions on four Zimbabwean top security officials over their alleged role in human rights violations during anti-government protests in 2018 and 2019, the UK Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The new sanctions include a travel ban and asset freeze on four officials, namely Minister of State Security Owen Ncube, Director General of the Central Intelligence Organization Isaac Moyo, Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Godwin Matanga, and Commander of the Presidential Guard Anselem Sanyatwe.

"These sanctions send a clear message that we will hold to account those responsible for the most egregious human rights violations, including the deaths of innocent Zimbabweans," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said as quoted in the press release.

According to the statement, these figures were responsible for human rights violations against the people of Zimbabwe since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took power in November 2017.

"This includes a state-sponsored crackdown against protests in January 2019 that resulted in the deaths of 17 Zimbabweans and post-election violence in August 2018 in which six protesters lost their lives," the Foreign Ministry said.

Raab added that the sanctions target senior government individuals, and not ordinary Zimbabweans noting that London will continue supporting the necessary political and economic reforms that will benefit all Zimbabweans.