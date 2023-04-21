UrduPoint.com

UK Sanctions 5 Russian Officials For Arrest Of Kara-Murza - Foreign Office

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 07:40 PM

UK Sanctions 5 Russian Officials for Arrest of Kara-Murza - Foreign Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The United Kingdom on Friday sanctioned five Russian officials behind arrest of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), whom a Moscow court found guilty of treason and spreading false information about the Russian armed forces, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Friday.

On Monday, the Moscow City Court sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in a penal colony for treason and discrediting the Russian army. The UK Foreign Office condemned the verdict and pledged to bring to justice all those involved in the arrest of the activist.

"(UK) Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has today, Friday 21 April, sanctioned five individuals connected to the poisoning and arrest of politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza, days after his politically-motivated conviction in Russia," the UK department's statement read.

The sanctions affected Elena Lenskaya, a judge who ordered Kara-Murza's arrest, the two investigators involved in the arrest, Denis Kolesnikov and Andrei Zadachin, as well as FSB agents Alexander Samofal and Konstantin Kudryavtsev, who "followed Mr Kara-Murza on multiple trips before he was poisoned" both in 2015 and 2017, the statement read.

Kara-Murza, who holds both Russian and British citizenship and has a permanent residence permit in the United States, was arrested by the Basmanny District Court of Moscow in April 2022 for spreading false information about Russia's special military operation in Ukraine during his speech in the Arizona House of Representatives. In July, a second criminal case was opened against Kara-Murza for engaging with a "foreign or international non-governmental organization" that its recognized as "undesirable" in Russia. In October, the activist faced the third and most severe lawsuit on charges of state treason for his speeches at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee and in the US. All three cases were later combined into one investigation.

