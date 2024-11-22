London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The UK government on Thursday announced sanctions on Angola's Isabel Dos Santos, the billionaire businesswoman and daughter of the country's former president, as part of new anti-corruption drive.

It also sanctioned Dmytro Firtash, a Ukrainian tycoon with links to the Kremlin, and Aivars Lembergs, one of Latvia's richest people, accused of abusing his political position to commit bribery and money laundering, the foreign ministry said.

All three would be subject to travel bans and asset freezes, it added in a statement, calling them "three infamous kleptocrats" and accusing them of "stealing their countries' wealth for personal gain".

Santos, the ministry said, had "systematically abused her positions at state-run companies to embezzle at least £350 million, depriving Angola of resources and funding for much-needed development."

Firtash had "extracted hundreds of millions of Pounds from Ukraine through corruption and his control of gas distribution and has hidden tens of millions of pounds of ill-gotten gains in the UK property market alone," the statement added.

Sanctions would also be imposed on his wife Lada Firtash and UK-based Denis Gorbunenko, a UK-based financial "fixer".

Lembergs, whose daughter Liga Lemberga is also sanctioned, is accused of bribery and money laundering.

The measures are the latest under 2021 anti-corruption sanctions legislation brought in by the previous Conservative administration.

"These unscrupulous individuals selfishly deprive their fellow citizens of much-needed funding for education, healthcare and infrastructure -- for their own enrichment," said Foreign Secretary David Lammy, part of the UK's new Labour government elected in July.

"I am committed to taking on kleptocrats and the dirty money that empowers them when I became Foreign Secretary... The tide is turning. The golden age of money laundering is over," he added.

The Conservative government of Boris Johnson announced its first sanctions under its new global anti-corruption regime in 2021.

Britain had previously followed the European Union's sanctions regime but since leaving the bloc in January 2020 struck out alone with its own policy.

The global anti-corruption sanctions were designed to prevent Britain from being a safe haven for illicit funds and money laundering.

