UK Sanctions Another Myanmar Company With Links to Military Over Human Rights Abuse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The United Kingdom has imposed further sanctions on Myanmar's military targeting a major conglomerate over its alleged funding of persons and activities implicated in violation of human rights, the UK Foreign Office said on Thursday.

"Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced further measures targeting the Myanmar regime today (Thursday 1 April) with sanctions against military-linked conglomerate Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC). The sanctions against MEC will be enforced immediately for its involvement in serious human rights violations by making funds available to the military, as well as its association with senior military figures," the statement read.

The sanctions include an asset freeze aimed at preventing any dealings with funds or economic resources of the designated company.

Additionally, the UK government has allocated 500,000 Pounds ($690,000) to the so-called Independent Investigative Mechanism, set up by the UN Human Rights Council and designed to collect and preserve evidence of violations of humanitarian law in Myanmar.

MEC is a military conglomerate with an array of operation fields, including mining, manufacturing, telecommunications, natural resources and logistics. A company with a similar profile, the Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL), was slapped sanctions by the United Kingdom, as well as Canada and the United States, on March 25.

On February 1, Myanmar's military took over control in the country and declared a one-year state of emergency, citing alleged voter fraud during the general election which took place last November. The military pledged to hold new and fair elections in a year.

The military takeover prompted condemnation from the international community. Besides, ever since the coup occurred, Myanmar has been rocked by rallies against the military rule. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners in Myanmar, over 420 people have been killed during the protests since the start of February and more than 2,420 have been detained.