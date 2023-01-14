The United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Iranian Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri over the execution of former Iranian Deputy Defense Minister and UK-Iranian dual citizen Alireza Akbari, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Iranian Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri over the execution of former Iranian Deputy Defense Minister and UK-Iranian dual citizen Alireza Akbari, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Saturday.

"The UK has sanctioned Iran's Prosecutor General," he tweeted.

London believes that Montazeri is "at the heart of Iran's use of the death penalty," Cleverly said, adding that the Iranian government must be held responsible for its "appalling human rights violations."

Iranian media reported Saturday that the Iranian authorities executed Akbari on charges of spying on behalf of the UK intelligence. Earlier in the week, Cleverly urged the Iranian government to overturn Akbari's death sentence, calling the decision politically motivated and demonstrating disregard for human life.