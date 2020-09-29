UK Sanctions Lukashenko, Other Senior Belarusian Officials - Foreign Office

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and other government officials, the Foreign Office said Tuesday in a statement

"The new sanctions include a travel ban and asset freeze on eight individuals from the Belarusian regime, including Alexander Lukashenko, his son Victor Lukashenko and Igor Sergeenko, Head of the Presidential Administration.

Similar sanctions were imposed by Canada," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Today the UK and Canada have sent a clear message by imposing sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko's violent and fraudulent regime. We don't accept the results of this rigged election," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was quoted as saying.