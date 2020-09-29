UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Sanctions Lukashenko, Other Senior Belarusian Officials - Foreign Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:06 PM

UK Sanctions Lukashenko, Other Senior Belarusian Officials - Foreign Office

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and other government officials, the Foreign Office said Tuesday in a statement

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and other government officials, the Foreign Office said Tuesday in a statement.

"The new sanctions include a travel ban and asset freeze on eight individuals from the Belarusian regime, including Alexander Lukashenko, his son Victor Lukashenko and Igor Sergeenko, Head of the Presidential Administration.

Similar sanctions were imposed by Canada," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Today the UK and Canada have sent a clear message by imposing sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko's violent and fraudulent regime. We don't accept the results of this rigged election," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was quoted as saying.

Related Topics

Election Foreign Office Canada United Kingdom From Government

Recent Stories

G20 Debt Initiative Does Not Address Magnitude of ..

47 seconds ago

BoG approves restructuring of NUML

49 seconds ago

Supreme Court acquits murder accused after 16 year ..

50 seconds ago

University of Sindh plans to compensate education ..

52 seconds ago

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews PHFMC performance

54 seconds ago

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in road acci ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.