UK Sanctions Military-Linked Firms in Myanmar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The UK Foreign Office announced on Thursday a new round of sanctions against companies linked to Myanmar's armed forces in a bid to limit the military's access to arms and revenue.

Asia Minister Amanda Milling said that five years after a mass displacement of ethnic minority Rohingya to Bangladesh, the UK would also help its former western African colony Gambia sue Myanmar in the Hague court over the alleged genocide of Rohingya Muslims.

"Our decision to intervene in The Gambia v.

Myanmar case and a further round of sanctions sends a strong signal of our continued support to seek accountability for the atrocities in 2017 and also restrict the military junta's access to finance and the supply of arms," Milling said.

Some 1.1 million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Myanmar's military began an operation on August 25, 2017 to defeat insurgency in Rakhine, a mostly-Muslim state in the Buddhist-majority Southeast Asian country.