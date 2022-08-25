UrduPoint.com

UK Sanctions Military-Linked Firms In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

UK Sanctions Military-Linked Firms in Myanmar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The UK Foreign Office announced on Thursday a new round of sanctions against companies linked to Myanmar's armed forces in a bid to limit the military's access to arms and revenue.

Asia Minister Amanda Milling said that five years after a mass displacement of ethnic minority Rohingya to Bangladesh, the UK would also help its former western African colony Gambia sue Myanmar in the Hague court over the alleged genocide of Rohingya Muslims.

"Our decision to intervene in The Gambia v.

Myanmar case and a further round of sanctions sends a strong signal of our continued support to seek accountability for the atrocities in 2017 and also restrict the military junta's access to finance and the supply of arms," Milling said.

Some 1.1 million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Myanmar's military began an operation on August 25, 2017 to defeat insurgency in Rakhine, a mostly-Muslim state in the Buddhist-majority Southeast Asian country.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Bangladesh Minority United Kingdom Myanmar Gambia August 2017 Muslim Asia Million Court

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood ..

Realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood Hassan Shares His Opinions on ..

3 hours ago
 Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood ..

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaj ..

3 hours ago
 CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's bigges ..

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's biggest female centric tech startup ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

6 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.